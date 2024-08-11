Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $5,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 463,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,138,000 after buying an additional 75,878 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 13,638.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 151,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,570,000 after purchasing an additional 150,563 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 20,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 12,722 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,554,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,901. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.46 and a 200-day moving average of $95.54. The firm has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $100.84.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OTIS

About Otis Worldwide

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.