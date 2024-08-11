Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 11,013 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 98.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,013 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. StockNews.com downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,130.67.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,124.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,448. The stock has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $860.10 and a 12 month high of $1,169.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,050.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,056.42.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total transaction of $20,593,573.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,049,409.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total transaction of $20,593,573.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,049,409.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total value of $17,455,962.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at $5,698,978.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,589 shares of company stock valued at $39,989,614. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

