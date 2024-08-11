Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 39 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 875 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on BIO. StockNews.com lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $402.00 to $401.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (down previously from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $362.75.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of BIO stock traded down $3.07 on Friday, reaching $325.29. The stock had a trading volume of 172,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,156. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.40 and a beta of 0.93. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $261.59 and a 1 year high of $406.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 6.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.26.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.79 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 51.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.91, for a total value of $104,024.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,994.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

Further Reading

