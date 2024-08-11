Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 40 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,273 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rogco LP acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $1.84 on Friday, hitting $327.83. 793,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,521. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $361.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $337.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.09. The company has a market capitalization of $124.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.89.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,790,023.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.11.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

