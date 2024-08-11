Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 4,484 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,484 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $7,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 184,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,494,000 after purchasing an additional 29,669 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,377,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,567,000 after purchasing an additional 187,839 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2,723.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 428,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,129,000 after purchasing an additional 413,545 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,144,000 after acquiring an additional 153,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,454,000. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LYV. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $114.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.17.

Shares of LYV stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.18. 1,072,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,208,036. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $107.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.34.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 84.78% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

