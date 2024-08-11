Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 4,785 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 59.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,785 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Baidu by 90,390.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 901,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,953,000 after buying an additional 900,284 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 49.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,018,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,247,000 after acquiring an additional 338,110 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 536,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,907,000 after purchasing an additional 312,467 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 337.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 250,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,364,000 after purchasing an additional 193,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,152,000.

Shares of BIDU traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,888,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,496,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.59 and its 200 day moving average is $99.66. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.68 and a 52-week high of $151.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.49.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BIDU. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Baidu from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $133.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Baidu from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.60.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

