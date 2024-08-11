Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 52 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Chubb by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 169,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,373,000 after purchasing an additional 70,662 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $411,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $626,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,648,059.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $626,352.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,648,059.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,845 shares of company stock worth $3,404,515 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CB. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CB

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $270.26. The company had a trading volume of 958,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,021. The company has a fifty day moving average of $263.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $198.10 and a 12 month high of $277.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Chubb’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.