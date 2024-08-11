GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of GCMG stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.35. The stock had a trading volume of 132,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,965. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.52. GCM Grosvenor has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $11.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -32.34 and a beta of 0.54.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCMG. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 550,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 216,964 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,342,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,505 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

