Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Gilead Sciences from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James upgraded Gilead Sciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, July 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.88.
Gilead Sciences Trading Down 2.6 %
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 855.56%.
Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences
In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilead Sciences
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 40.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 19,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 39,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 179,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,295,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 10.2% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Family Trust grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 28.4% during the second quarter. Alpha Family Trust now owns 9,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.
About Gilead Sciences
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.
