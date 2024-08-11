Gimbal Financial Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Gimbal Financial bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,000. iShares MSCI India ETF comprises 3.2% of Gimbal Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INDA. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,259,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,583,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, DHK Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,947,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.79. 3,662,888 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.70 and its 200-day moving average is $53.01.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

