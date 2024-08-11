Gimbal Financial Has $19.86 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Gimbal Financial lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 14.6% of Gimbal Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Gimbal Financial owned about 0.07% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $19,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 31,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 104,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 15,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, EQ LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,401,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $58.99. The company had a trading volume of 944,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $60.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.16.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.