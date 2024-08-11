Gleason Group Inc. Sells 1,185 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Gleason Group Inc. lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.6% of Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 11,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $2,347,034.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,550,454.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at $42,355,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,533 shares of company stock worth $5,310,756 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $205.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,540,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,292,017. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $217.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.66%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

