Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Raised to Strong-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Glencore to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Glencore alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Glencore

Glencore Stock Up 0.8 %

Glencore Cuts Dividend

GLNCY stock opened at $10.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.18. Glencore has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

About Glencore

(Get Free Report)

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.