Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Raised to Strong-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Glencore to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.
Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.
