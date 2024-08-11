Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Stock Holdings Cut by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 171,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,805 shares during the period. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 424.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,157,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,737,000 after purchasing an additional 937,265 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth $15,923,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,917.9% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 590,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,240,000 after acquiring an additional 561,298 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,967,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,113,000 after purchasing an additional 515,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 61.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,006,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,019,000 after purchasing an additional 382,608 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.99. 5,338,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,328,417. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.68. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $18.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

