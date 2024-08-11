GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GFS. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.54.

GFS traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.69. 1,060,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,663,267. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day moving average is $51.64. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 52 week low of $42.59 and a 52 week high of $62.61.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the second quarter worth $59,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the second quarter worth $65,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 38.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 47.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

