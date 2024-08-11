GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) PT Lowered to $71.00 at Evercore ISI

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

GFS has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.54.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,060,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,267. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 1-year low of $42.59 and a 1-year high of $62.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.64. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.56.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 38.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 47.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

