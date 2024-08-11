Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Earns “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GMED. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Globus Medical from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GMED

Globus Medical Stock Down 1.0 %

Globus Medical stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.20. 1,164,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 114.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.06. Globus Medical has a one year low of $43.38 and a one year high of $74.21.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $629.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 115.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 1,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globus Medical

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth $42,632,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,103,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,380 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 15,552 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 222,188 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,918,000 after acquiring an additional 48,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,007,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,706,000 after acquiring an additional 60,060 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Globus Medical

(Get Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.