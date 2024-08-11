Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target Raised to $78.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GMED. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Globus Medical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.00.

GMED traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,164,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,507. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $43.38 and a 52 week high of $74.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.38, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.06.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $629.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.33 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business’s revenue was up 115.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $42,632,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $2,103,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,380 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 15,552 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 222,188 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,918,000 after acquiring an additional 48,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,007,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,706,000 after buying an additional 60,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

