Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Golden Minerals from $3.10 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.
Golden Minerals Stock Up 4.6 %
Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 223.07% and a negative net margin of 77.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Golden Minerals will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.
Golden Minerals Company Profile
Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009.
