Golem One Day Trading Volume Reaches $134.58 Million (GLM)

Golem (GLM) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Golem token can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000534 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Golem has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar. Golem has a market capitalization of $314.68 million and approximately $134.58 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Golem

Golem launched on November 11th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Golem’s official website is golem.network. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net. The Reddit community for Golem is https://reddit.com/r/golemproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Golem

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network.Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20.Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token -“

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars.

