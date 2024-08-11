Got Guaranteed Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18,460.44 (GOTG)

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 11th. One Got Guaranteed token can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Got Guaranteed has traded down 28% against the US dollar. Got Guaranteed has a market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $18,460.44 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Got Guaranteed alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Got Guaranteed Profile

Got Guaranteed’s genesis date was November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Got Guaranteed’s official website is gotg.world. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Got Guaranteed

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Got Guaranteed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Got Guaranteed should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Got Guaranteed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Got Guaranteed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Got Guaranteed and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.