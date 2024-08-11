Governance OHM Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22,713.65 (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Over the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Governance OHM has a total market cap of $196.16 million and approximately $22,713.65 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Governance OHM token can currently be bought for about $3,563.38 or 0.06077056 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000097 BTC.
Governance OHM Token Profile
Governance OHM’s launch date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Governance OHM Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Governance OHM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Governance OHM using one of the exchanges listed above.
