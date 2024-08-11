Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Green Dot had a positive return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $407.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Green Dot’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Green Dot updated its FY24 guidance to $1.45-$1.59 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.450-1.450 EPS.

Green Dot Stock Performance

Shares of GDOT traded up $1.20 on Friday, reaching $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 619,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.14. Green Dot has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $16.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

