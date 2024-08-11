Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer lowered shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GPRE. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Green Plains from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Green Plains from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Plains currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.78.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPRE

Green Plains Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. Green Plains has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $34.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average of $19.38. The company has a market capitalization of $853.62 million, a PE ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $618.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.89) EPS. Green Plains’s revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Plains

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 3,036.9% in the first quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,753,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,784 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 10.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,661,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,771,000 after purchasing an additional 447,825 shares in the last quarter. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth $10,444,000. Kailix Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 39.8% in the second quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 1,343,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,406,000 after purchasing an additional 382,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,352,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,317,000 after purchasing an additional 352,000 shares in the last quarter.

Green Plains Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.