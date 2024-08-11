GSG Advisors LLC Acquires 2,677 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

GSG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 321,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 7.2% of GSG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. GSG Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $20,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

SCHB stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.73. 632,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,854. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.70. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $47.46 and a one year high of $65.57. The company has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.