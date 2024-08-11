GSG Advisors LLC Acquires 998 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

GSG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,156 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up about 0.7% of GSG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sitrin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.7% during the second quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 13,710 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 33.0% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of PANW traded up $14.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $331.48. 2,820,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,600,238. The firm has a market cap of $107.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.87. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.17 and a 52 week high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total value of $497,517.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 20,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,292,166.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total value of $497,517.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,292,166.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 125,866 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $42,165,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at $55,791,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 367,315 shares of company stock worth $118,696,590. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PANW shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $365.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.71.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

