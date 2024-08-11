GSG Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

GSG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the quarter. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.00. 6,017,607 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.01. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $113.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

