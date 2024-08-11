GSG Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

GSG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMH. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,044,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,049,000 after buying an additional 1,045,570 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 732,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,948,000 after buying an additional 371,831 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,273,000. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 358.4% during the 4th quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 318,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,718,000 after acquiring an additional 249,112 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 310,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,861,000 after purchasing an additional 15,316 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SMH stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.85. 7,241,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,638,747. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $136.10 and a 12 month high of $283.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.08. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.