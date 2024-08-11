GSG Advisors LLC Sells 6,140 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

GSG Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,140 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF makes up about 0.5% of GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. GSG Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,005,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,500,000 after buying an additional 877,406 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 1,631,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,167,000 after purchasing an additional 44,148 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,172,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,040,000 after purchasing an additional 118,251 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 53.1% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 844,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,162,000 after purchasing an additional 292,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 827,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,488,000 after purchasing an additional 15,213 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Price Performance

Shares of PRFZ traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.69. The stock had a trading volume of 79,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,194. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1-year low of $30.29 and a 1-year high of $42.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.28.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.1563 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

