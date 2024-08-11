Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.450-4.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. Haemonetics also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.45 to $4.75 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Haemonetics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Haemonetics from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Haemonetics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.75.

Shares of HAE traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.03. 848,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,351. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $70.74 and a fifty-two week high of $97.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.50 and a 200-day moving average of $84.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $336.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.08 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Haemonetics news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 733 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.04, for a total value of $70,397.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,498,992.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 686 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $65,245.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,621.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,523 shares of company stock worth $2,812,120. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

