Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.450-4.750 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. Haemonetics also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.45 to $4.75 EPS.

Haemonetics Stock Performance

NYSE:HAE traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $77.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,351. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Haemonetics has a one year low of $70.74 and a one year high of $97.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.29.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $336.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Haemonetics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Haemonetics from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Haemonetics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $109.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 686 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $65,245.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,621.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 12,990 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,159.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,116.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,523 shares of company stock worth $2,812,120. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

Featured Stories

