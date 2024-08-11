Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, B. Riley upgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Hallador Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:HNRG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.73. 464,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,658. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.92. The company has a market cap of $212.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.66. Hallador Energy has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $15.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.19). Hallador Energy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $90.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hallador Energy will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Hallador Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hallador Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Hallador Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Hallador Energy by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hallador Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

