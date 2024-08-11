Halozyme Therapeutics’ (HALO) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $65.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.20. The stock had a trading volume of 827,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,118. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $57.08.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 225.71% and a net margin of 36.94%. The business had revenue of $231.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,269,861.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $269,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,836.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,269,861.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,294,050. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HALO. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

