Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.310-0.370 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.6 billion-$3.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.1 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.31-$0.37 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HBI shares. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HBI

Hanesbrands Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HBI traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $6.09. 11,081,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,497,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.50 and a beta of 1.59. Hanesbrands has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $6.18.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 9.84% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $995.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hanesbrands

(Get Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.