Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.310-0.370 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.6 billion-$3.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.1 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.31-$0.37 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently issued reports on HBI shares. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.00.
Hanesbrands Trading Down 0.8 %
Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 9.84% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $995.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Hanesbrands
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.
