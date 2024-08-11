Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.090-0.140 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $920.0 million-$950.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.310-0.370 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HBI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Shares of NYSE:HBI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.09. The company had a trading volume of 11,081,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,497,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.50 and a beta of 1.59. Hanesbrands has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $6.18.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $995.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

