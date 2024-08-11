Harbor Group Inc. Has $36.37 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Harbor Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 621,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,271 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 9.3% of Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $36,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 399.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,284,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,801,000 after purchasing an additional 38,621,954 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,767,000 after buying an additional 30,526,866 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 557.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,655,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,128,000 after buying an additional 15,819,689 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 403.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,845,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,929,000 after buying an additional 8,690,906 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 389.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,410,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,895,093 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $58.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,619,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,039,702. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $62.86. The firm has a market cap of $82.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.48.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

