Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF (TSE:HTA) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $18.56

Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF (TSE:HTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$18.56 and traded as low as C$17.21. Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF shares last traded at C$17.51, with a volume of 33,878 shares.
Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.04.
About Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF
Tech Achievers Growth & Income Fund is a Canada-based investment fund. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide unitholders with the opportunity for capital appreciation, monthly cash distributions and lower overall volatility of Portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning Equity Securities of the Technology Achievers directly.
