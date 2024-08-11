HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.17.

A number of research analysts have commented on HCP shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on HashiCorp from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on HashiCorp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, William Blair cut HashiCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

HashiCorp Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ HCP opened at $33.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.52. HashiCorp has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $34.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -35.07 and a beta of 1.25.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 31.13%. The business had revenue of $160.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.39 million. Equities analysts predict that HashiCorp will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HashiCorp

In other HashiCorp news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 48,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $1,598,309.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,416,955.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 48,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $1,598,309.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,416,955.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $469,525.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 392,820 shares of company stock worth $13,143,824. Insiders own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HashiCorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in HashiCorp during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in HashiCorp by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in HashiCorp by 12,888.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in HashiCorp by 9,736.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in HashiCorp during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp Company Profile

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

Recommended Stories

