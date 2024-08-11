HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HCP. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. William Blair downgraded shares of HashiCorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HashiCorp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.17.

HashiCorp Price Performance

HashiCorp stock opened at $33.67 on Wednesday. HashiCorp has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $34.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.52. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -35.07 and a beta of 1.25.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $160.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.39 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 31.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HashiCorp will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HashiCorp

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 22,366 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $743,893.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,758,574.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 48,055 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $1,598,309.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,416,955.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 22,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $743,893.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,072 shares in the company, valued at $4,758,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 392,820 shares of company stock worth $13,143,824. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of HashiCorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCP. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in HashiCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 43.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 12,888.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in HashiCorp by 9,736.1% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in HashiCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

Further Reading

