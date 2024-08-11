HC Wainwright Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.50). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.33) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rigel Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

Shares of RIGL opened at $10.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $179.29 million, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.96. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $17.30.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $36.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIGL. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 18,180 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 603,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 198,712 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 252,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 49,223 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,367,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,864,000 after acquiring an additional 414,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,465,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after acquiring an additional 843,419 shares in the last quarter. 66.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

