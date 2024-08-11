HC Wainwright Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Alto Ingredients in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.01. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alto Ingredients’ current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alto Ingredients’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Alto Ingredients Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of ALTO opened at $1.39 on Friday. Alto Ingredients has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $4.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average is $1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Alto Ingredients ( NASDAQ:ALTO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Alto Ingredients had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $236.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Alto Ingredients by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,494,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 413,116 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Alto Ingredients by 53.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,677,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 583,967 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alto Ingredients by 8.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 585,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 46,454 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $560,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces, distributes, and markets specialty alcohols, renewable fuel, and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Western Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils in the food and beverage markets; alcohols and other products for paint applications and fertilizers in the industrial and agriculture markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn protein meal, corn protein feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications, as well as yeast for human consumption.

