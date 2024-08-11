HC Wainwright Comments on Nuvectis Pharma, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NVCT)

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Nuvectis Pharma in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.38). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nuvectis Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.29) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Nuvectis Pharma’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.55) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.84) EPS.

Shares of NVCT opened at $6.78 on Friday. Nuvectis Pharma has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $15.50. The company has a market cap of $124.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.30.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCT. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Nuvectis Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in Nuvectis Pharma by 9.4% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 168,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuvectis Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Nuvectis Pharma by 20.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in Nuvectis Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NXP800, a novel small molecule that is in Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma.

