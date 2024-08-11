HC Wainwright Lowers Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) Price Target to $3.00

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tigo Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Tigo Energy from $1.40 to $1.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Tigo Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tigo Energy

Tigo Energy Stock Down 2.3 %

TYGO stock opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 6.24. Tigo Energy has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $12.25.

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Tigo Energy had a negative return on equity of 79.38% and a negative net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $12.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tigo Energy will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Tigo Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tigo Energy, Inc provides solar and energy storage solutions for the solar industry. It offers module level power electronics (MLPEs) to maximize the energy output of individual solar modules. The company also provides GO Energy Storage Systems that provide solar energy storage management capabilities; and Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, which provides monitoring and energy demand forecasting capabilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tigo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tigo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.