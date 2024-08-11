HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $94.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.75.

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $57.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 0.75. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $70.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.25.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.09 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $127,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,136.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Ori Gutwerg sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $199,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,174,209. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $127,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,136.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,202 shares of company stock worth $9,387,374 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,802 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,985,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 630,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,132,000 after purchasing an additional 21,053 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 195,743 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 99.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 99,831 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 49,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 13,372 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

