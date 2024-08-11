H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for H&E Equipment Services’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.67.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HEES

H&E Equipment Services Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ HEES traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.68. The stock had a trading volume of 167,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,898. H&E Equipment Services has a 12 month low of $38.06 and a 12 month high of $66.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.89.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.12). H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.55%.

Institutional Trading of H&E Equipment Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,804,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,026,000 after purchasing an additional 51,626 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 104.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,410,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,304,000 after acquiring an additional 721,270 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 445,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,163,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter valued at $11,827,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About H&E Equipment Services

(Get Free Report)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.