HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Position Increased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $12,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HEI. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 41,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 567,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,438,000 after acquiring an additional 43,509 shares during the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEICO Stock Up 1.1 %

HEI traded up $2.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $236.30. 275,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,095. The stock has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20. HEICO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.42 and a fifty-two week high of $242.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.83.

HEICO Increases Dividend

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $955.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.24 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on HEI shares. Morgan Stanley raised HEICO from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Benchmark raised their target price on HEICO from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on HEICO from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on HEICO from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on HEICO from $209.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at HEICO

In other HEICO news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.09, for a total transaction of $3,721,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,891 shares in the company, valued at $27,707,126.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 8,864 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.54, for a total value of $1,600,306.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 222,401 shares in the company, valued at $40,152,276.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 20,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.09, for a total value of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,891 shares in the company, valued at $27,707,126.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,206 shares of company stock worth $15,571,927 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Profile

(Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Further Reading

