Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.43 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $3.43 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.35. The consensus estimate for Helmerich & Payne’s current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $697.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.78 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.50 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $34.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $32.17 and a 1-year high of $46.55.

Helmerich & Payne Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 937.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 841,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,487,000 after acquiring an additional 760,554 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 497.3% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 887,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,131,000 after acquiring an additional 738,594 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 11,750.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 568,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,602,000 after acquiring an additional 564,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,862,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,306,000 after acquiring an additional 513,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

