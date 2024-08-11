Henderson High Income Trust (LON:HHI) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $160.98

Henderson High Income Trust plc (LON:HHI – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 160.98 ($2.06) and traded as low as GBX 160.50 ($2.05). Henderson High Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 164 ($2.10), with a volume of 220,557 shares changing hands.

Henderson High Income Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of £282.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 964.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.72, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 161.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 158.71.

Henderson High Income Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.68 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Henderson High Income Trust’s previous dividend of $2.63. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. Henderson High Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,470.59%.

About Henderson High Income Trust

Henderson High Income Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

