Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Evercore ISI

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Evercore ISI from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Baird R W upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.90.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,399,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,769. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 104.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 16.8% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter worth $113,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

