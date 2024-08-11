Hermez Network Price Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 11th. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for $3.87 or 0.00006411 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $141.30 million and approximately $17,137.08 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00010470 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,395.55 or 0.97200992 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00007800 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007614 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00012021 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 47% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.90707326 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $8,207.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

